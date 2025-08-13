The National Aeronautic Association Announces 2025 Katharine Wright Recipient

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) is honoring Kim Dell of the Air Show industry with the 2025 Katharine Wright Trophy. This award is a testament to Kim's leadership and her contributions to the art, sport and science of aviation and space flight over an extended period.

"The Katharine Wright Trophy is a beacon of recognition for those who achieve extraordinary feats and elevate those around them," remarked Amy Spowart, president and CEO of the National Aeronautic Association.

Spowart continued, "Kim's career and her broader aviation activities embody the essence of leadership and the importance of uplifting others in our industry. It is with great pride that we present Kim with the Katharine Wright Trophy, celebrating her significant career and the impact she has made."

In 1992, Kim began her aviation career as a retail promotions assistant. She developed and facilitated cross-promotions between events, sponsors and retail partners along with media relations.

In 1993, Kim advanced to promotions coordinator at CKNA, and her role expanded. She later developed and executed the promotional plan for Colorado Takes Off, marking the grand opening of the Denver International Airport. She assisted with the facilitation of more than 200 national/international media outlets and coordinated multiple press events.

From 1994 to 2014, Kim served as the director of marketing & promotions at CKNA with a larger role across multiple air shows. She planned, solicited and facilitated corporate sales events, including sponsorships, entertainment seating and displays, resulting in average event revenue of six figures.

She developed and facilitated event promotions, advertising and media relations, including radio, television, print, outdoor, online and retail cross-promotions, generating $1,000,000 in promotional value. She also managed multiple event-specific marketing budgets and a combined staff of 30 full-time, seasonal and volunteer personnel.

In 2015, Kim became the first female executive director of the Cleveland National Air Show. She is responsible for the operation and management of the 501(c) (4) non-profit organization, including administration, legal/insurance, finance/ticketing, promotions/advertising/media relations, marketing/corporate sales, air operations, facility preparation/implementation, logistics/hospitality and volunteer coordination.

She interfaces with a volunteer board of trustees and manages a 2.2-million-dollar budget.

The Katharine Wright Trophy was established in 1981 by the Gates Learjet Corporation. The award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright's sister, Katharine, who provided financial support to her brothers' endeavors, as well as emotional and public support.

The Katharine Wright Trophy is awarded annually in partnership with the Ninety-Nines, International Organization of Women Pilots, to an individual who has contributed to the success of others or made a personal contribution to the advancement of the art, sport and science of aviation and space flight over an extended period.

The 2025 Katharine Wright Trophy will be presented at the NAA Fall Awards on November 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C.. For more information or to view a complete list of previous recipients, please visit www.naa.aero.

