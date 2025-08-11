Iberia Maintenance Launches Course to Train and Hire Engine Maintenance Technicians

Iberia Maintenance has opened a call to hire professionals from other branches within the vehicle maintenance field who are looking to transition into the world of aircraft engine maintenance.

Iberia Maintenance developed and tailored this course to its specific needs. It aims to train students from intermediate-level vocational training programs in transport, vehicle maintenance and automotive to switch career paths into aeronautics, enabling them to become aviation turbine engine maintenance technicians.

Selected candidates will join Iberia through a permanent contract at the Iberia Engine Workshop—spanning over 35,000 square meters—where they will undergo a 500-hour theoretical and practical training program.

Interested individuals can apply via this link: https://trabajaconnosotros.iberia.es/job/Formaci%C3%B3n-y-empleo-para-profesionales-del-Mantenimiento-de-Veh%C3%ADculos-o-Automoci%C3%B3n_-Taller-de-Motores/825973302/

The practical training will take place at Iberia Maintenance’s facilities in La Muñoza (Madrid), home to the company’s engine workshop and test bench, where nearly 700 professionals work. This training course joins Iberia Maintenance’s Vocational Training program, which has been running since 2018.

During the 2024–2025 academic year, 209 students completed their Company Training internships at Iberia’s facilities in La Muñoza, in maintenance and line maintenance. This figure marks a record, doubling the number from the 2022–2023 academic year.