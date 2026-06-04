DCC Aviation Maintenance Program Ready to Take Flight in August

CHARLES WILBORN

Danville Register & Bee, Va.

(TNS)

As work progresses on a training hub at Danville Regional Airport, Danville Community College is ready for an August takeoff of a new program.

DCC recently announced that enrollment is underway for its aviation maintenance technology program.

Temporarily, DCC will use space on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research until its facilities at the local airport are ready.

The project is a new 13,244-square-foot building that DCC and Averett University will share to teach flight training and aviation maintenance.

There's also a new 6,400-square-foot hangar that's going up for Averett. Another corporate hangar will be renovated and used by DCC.

The upgrades should be complete by the first quarter of next year.

It's all part of a vision to bring together what's been called the big three: Averett University, Danville Community College and Danville Public Schools.

Averett has a growing flight school, and Danville Community College will soon have an aviation maintenance program.

Danville Public Schools now has high school courses in piloting and maintenance. In middle school, students are exposed to career options, including aviation.

DCC started planning the course offering after hearing about a need for trained mechanics in aviation.

Within a 50-mile radius of the city, there are close to 2,000 pilots and 250 aircraft.

For maintenance, the only option is heading to Northern Virginia or other states.

"This program represents a major step forward in aligning our academic offerings with regional workforce needs," Danville Community College President Cornelius Johnson said in a statement. "By expanding access to aviation maintenance training right here in our community, we are creating new opportunities for students while supporting the continued growth of our local economy."

Johnson also cited the overall partnership with Averett, Danville Public Schools and the airport.

"The aviation maintenance technology program not only expands access to specialized training in our region, but also opens doors for our students to enter a growing industry with strong earning potential and long-term career advancement," DeAndre Howard, vice president of academic affairs and student services, said about the program.

Of the $11 million in upgrades happening at the airport, roughly $6 million is for the new aviation training facility building.

Márcio Couto and William Robinson have been hired to lead the program for DCC.

Couto, who will be the instructor and program manager, brings three decades of experience in commercial aviation.

"This program is about more than learning how to maintain aircraft; it's about building a culture of safety, precision, and accountability," Couto said. "Our students will be trained to meet the highest industry and FAA standards, while gaining the hands-on experience and technical knowledge needed to succeed in today's aviation workforce."

Robinson, an instructor, has 20 years of experience between military and civilian operations, DCC reported.

"Aviation is a field where there is no margin for error, and that's exactly how we approach training our students," Robinson said.

"We're developing disciplined, safety-focused professionals who understand the responsibility that comes with this work," he continued. "My goal is to give students the confidence, experience and mindset they need to walk into this industry ready to perform at the highest level."

To learn more, contact Couto at [email protected] or 434-797-8423 or Robinson at [email protected].

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