Hey High School Seniors: This Scholarship Is for Those Wanting To Pursue Tech Certifications, Skilled-Trade Training Programs

When talking about scholarships, the conversation is usually centered around four-year college degrees in fields ranging from education to engineering to accounting, not trade schools. But, the GE Aerospace–Reagan Workforce Readiness Scholarship is focused on just that.

The program will award at least 10 scholarships each year with grant amounts up to $10,000 for up to two years. Students pursuing technical training and certifications in critical industries should apply by May 1.

The scholarship program is a partnership between General Electric and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. According to the program website, there are more than 400,000 unfilled skilled trade jobs in the United States.

Eligible applicants are high school seniors looking to pursue technical degrees, industry certifications, skilled-trade training, two-year degrees and other workforce-aligned post-secondary programs.

Eligible trade programs include advanced manufacturing and machining, aviation maintenance technology, welding and fabrication, electrical and industrial technology, computer-aided design (CAD), quality control and inspection, supply chain and logistics and other technical fields aligned with aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

"The future of flight and our national security depend on a strong, skilled workforce," H. Lawrence Culp, chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, said in a news release. "Today’s scholarship announcement is a fitting celebration of our past connection to President Reagan and our commitment to investing in the next generation of manufacturing talent.”

The scholarship is a five-year program investing $1 million into students pursuing technical and career-ready education pathways, according to the news release.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is a nonprofit created by the late president to advance his principles, including individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride, according to the website.

The application to apply can be found online.

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