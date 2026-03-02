"US Fighter Jets Crash in Kuwait", The Mystery of the Fallen Planes

"Several United States fighter jets have crashed, the crews are safe."

A 'mystery' accompanies Operation Epic Fury launched by the United States against Iran. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced that some American aircraft have crashed, without specifying if they were hit by Tehran. The official communication comes after the release of a video showing a plane, probably an F-15 according to CNN, losing altitude and crashing to the ground. The pilot, as the footage shows, manages to abandon the aircraft and save himself by parachuting.

"The competent authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations," specified the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Said Al-Atwan. The crews involved in the incidents, according to what was announced by Kuwaiti authorities, have been transferred to the hospital to receive necessary treatment. Kuwait is "in direct contact with the United States". A video, in particular, would refer to an incident that occurred in the area of a United States base, US Ali Al Salem. The US has deployed a massive air fleet in the region with F-18, F-16, F-22, F-35, A-10, and MQ-9 drones. In addition to these assets, refueling aircraft and anti-drone systems have been added.

©2026 GMC S.A.P.A. di G. P. Marra. Visit at adnkronos.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.