Kuehne+Nagel to Buy Ireland's Eastway Aerospace Logistics

Nov. 3, 2025
Daniel Reinhardt
Trucks by the company Kuehne+Nagel stand at the industrial area Obergeorgswerder in Hamburg. (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa/TNS)

Frankfurt — International logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel said on Monday it was set to buy Ireland-based company Eastway Global Forwarding.

Eastway is a family-owned company, headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. It is a logistics provider in the aerospace industry.

Upon closing, Eastway will become a fully owned subsidiary of Kuehne+Nagel.

Eastway offers time critical aircraft-on-ground services, aircraft engine logistics, aviation logistics & warehousing, and customs brokerage services.

It also provides full lifecycle services for the aviation leasing industry.

Yngve Ruud, member of the management board responsible for Air Logistics, said: "The acquisition supports our targeted bolt-on acquisition strategy by strengthening our aerospace logistics offering globally and accelerating our growth ambitions in the fast-developing aerospace industry."

