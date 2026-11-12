Safran Debuts Predictive Maintenance Service for Aircraft Equipment

Safran has officially launched FleetLife, a predictive maintenance service that uses advanced data analytics to support airline fleet monitoring.

Safran made this announcement at the annual Predictive Aircraft Maintenance (PAM) conference in Dublin.

FleetLife detects equipment requiring attention at an early stage, which helps airlines improve operations by:

Anticipating maintenance needs

Improving planning for service operations

Limiting unscheduled maintenance

Increasing fleet availability

Over the past two years, Safran has used FleetLife to monitor more than 600,000 flights across ten airlines operating aircraft like:

A380

A359

A320neo aircraft

AVIANCA and SAS contributed to the development and testing of FleetLife, providing early operational feedback and results.

Additionally Groupe Dubreuil airlines French bee and Air Caraïbes have announced plans to use FleetLife to plan predictive maintenance for landing gear and landing systems on their shared fleet of Airbus A350s.

Under the multi-year contract, Safran Landing Systems will help monitor the airlines’ landing systems and provide maintenance recommendations.

Safran Landing Systems Customer Support and Services EVP Darren Waite said, “With this tailored, state-of-the-art service, our ambition is to help French bee and Air Caraïbes maximize the availability and performance of their fleets.”

Waite added, “We know that an aircraft creates value in the air, not on the ground, and everything we do is focused on keeping it flying.”

Managing Director of the Dubreuil Group’s Aviation Division Géry Mortreux said, “This collaboration further strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two airlines of the Dubreuil Group and Safran Landing Systems, paving the way for new synergies to support the development of our respective businesses.”

Mortreux continued, “Our ambition is to transform our approach to maintenance to further enhance the safety of our flights and passengers and optimize fleet availability.”

FleetLife is available through the Safran Customer Portal in a secure, ISO 27001-certified environment designed to protect customer data.