FL Technics Indonesia Confirms EASA Certification for Bali Hangar

FL Technics Indonesia has received EASA Part-145 approval for its Bali facility, allowing it to maintain aircraft registered in the European Union.

FL Technics Indonesia is one of only a few MRO facilities in Indonesia to hold EASA certification, which allows the MRO to perform base maintenance and line maintenance for aircraft like:

Airbus A320ceo

Airbus A320neo

Boeing 737 Classic

Boeing 737 Next-Generation

Boeing 737 MAX

The Bali facility covers 17,000 square meters at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and includes three hangars with three aircraft bays and a state-of-the-art 2,000-square-meter paint booth.

Strategically located in Denpasar, the facility combines advanced technical capabilities with a central regional footprint, offering comprehensive airframe maintenance solutions designed to minimize downtime while meeting strict safety standards.

The new EASA certification enables the company to perform maintenance for European carriers operating under strict regulatory frameworks which follow comprehensive technical and quality audits conducted by EASA inspectors across the hangar’s infrastructure, tooling systems, and engineering workforce.

FL Technics Indonesia has already been providing maintenance solutions for aircraft registered across the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia, which also applies to the Jakarta facility workshops,

FL Technics Indonesia Chairman Martynas Grigas said, “The facility is preparing to start the work for an EU-based operator by next week, with further arrivals expected in November 2026."

Grigas added, "FL Technics Indonesia is also positioned to serve operators across Asia, the Middle East, and Australia that require EASA-approved maintenance.”