Lufthansa Technik Engine Services to Almost Double Tulsa Engine Support Capacity

Lufthansa Technik Engine Services (LTES) has announced a major expansion of its Tulsa-based engine support services, almost doubling its capacity.

Part of the new expansion involves establishing a dedicated module shop and growing from 28 to 46 work bays, designed to host support for engines like:

V2500

CFM56‑5B/7B

Rolls-Royce Tay 611-8/8C

GTF

Key goals of the new module shop include:

Streamlining internal processes

Reducing turnaround times

Enhancing LTES’s ability to meet the growing market demand.

Lufthansa Technik Engine Services uses its Tulsa, Oklahoma, site as a central hub for the company’s Lufthansa Technik’s Mobile Engine Services (MES) network, which provides services for GTF, V2500 and CFM56-5B/7B engines.

The mobile engine services team performs surgical strike repairs, also called quick turn events, that reduce both costs and turnaround times for operators.

The site also specializes in in-field maintenance and engine overhauls for Rolls-Royce Tay 611-8/8C engines that power corporate jets.

Additionally, LTES anticipates around 100 new jobs to be created at the site by 2030.

To support this growth, LTES has developed a dual-training program that launched in early 2025, featuring both hands-on technical training and education in theory and best practices in maintenance.

Upon finishing the 18-month program, graduates receive an FAA powerplant certificate.

Lufthansa Technik Chief Operations Officer Harald Gloy said, “Our Mobile Engine Services network is a key differentiator for Lufthansa Technik, enabling rapid on-wing and in-shop solutions that help our customers maximize fleet availability.”

Gloy continued, “By nearly doubling our capacity in Tulsa, we are strengthening a critical part of our engine services network and enhancing our ability to support operators across the Americas.”

“At the same time, we are investing in our people, developing the skills and expertise needed to deliver the quality and reliability our customers expect,” added Gloy.

He noted, “Together with our new engine facility in Calgary and our strong, well-established presence in Montreal, Tulsa plays a key role in expanding Lufthansa Technik’s engine services footprint in the Americas.”

Lufthansa Technik Engine Services President and CEO Michael Scheferhoff said, “The expansion in Tulsa increases our capacity and brings a proven element of our German heritage to the U.S.: the dual education system.”

Scheferhoff continued, “By combining hands-on experience with structured training, we develop the skilled engine technicians needed to support long-term quality and growth in the Americas.”

“Investing in local talent is a key part of our strategy and further strengthens Tulsa as an important hub for aviation maintenance,” added Scheferhoff.