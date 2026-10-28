StandardAero and TAROM Announce New PW127M Engine Support Agreement

StandardAero has signed an exclusive TEAM engine time and material support agreement with Romanian flag carrier TAROM S.A.

This agreement will help ensure that TAROM’s fleet of ATR 72-600 and -500 regional turboprop aircraft, powered by RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M engines, continue to provide the airline’s passengers with safe, reliable transportation.

Under this new agreement, StandardAero—the world’s largest independent Pratt & Whitney Canada authorized PW100 Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF)—will provide TAROM with a range of PW127M MRO services from its overhaul locations in Summerside, Canada and Gonesse, France.

StandardAero’s service offerings on the PW100 family include:

Component repair support

Rental engine solutions

On-site field service

Engine condition trend monitoring (ECTM) services as a CAMP Systems Designated Analysis Center (DAC)

Commenting on the partnership, Cristian Anghel, General Manager at TAROM said, “The continuation of this partnership is a sign of professional recognition, aimed at providing ongoing technical support for TAROM’s ATR fleet, given that this model ensures seamless and optimal strategic connections by the national airline between cities in Romania and Europe, the Middle East, and many other international destinations via the Bucharest Otopeni hub. We thank our partners at StandardAero for their support.”

“We are proud that TAROM continues to trust StandardAero with this new multi-year contract, which extends our long-running partnership with the airline,” said Tayeb Bouhassis, Sales Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) for StandardAero.

Bouhassis added, “This is an endorsement of the quality of our PW127M support, and the StandardAero team looks forward to continuing to meet and exceed the airline’s expectations for reliable, on-time engine services over the coming years.”