MAAS Aviation Announces New Head of MRO: Edwin Poldermans

MAAS Aviation has appointed Edwin Poldermans as Head of MRO, while Mark Gidman, Group Chief Operating Officer, prepares to step away from the business after 36 years of loyal service.

Poldermans brings more than 30 years of aviation and aerospace experience to MAAS, having held senior roles at:

Fokker Techniek

GKN Fokker

Netherlands Aerospace Group.

Danny Hakker, MAAS CEO, comments, “With deep expertise in MRO operations, safety, quality and business growth, Edwin combines a hands-on, people-focused approach with strong commercial and operational leadership. His ability to build high-performing teams and scalable operations will be a great asset as MAAS continues to grow the MRO side of its aircraft painting business.”

Gidman has played a central role in shaping the business and will remain involved with MAAS as a shareholder and special advisor, with management for day-to-day operations passing to Poldermans.

“I’m very pleased to be joining MAAS at an important stage in its development,” adds Poldermans.

He continues, “With a strong operational foundation and talented teams across Europe, we are well positioned to build on our capabilities and respond to the evolving needs of our customers – airlines, OEMs and private jet owner/operators.”

“I look forward to working with the team to drive continued operational excellence, develop our people and deliver the high standards our customers expect as we grow the business,” adds Poldermans.

Looking back over Gidman’s career with MAAS, Hakker comments, “As a key figure in MAAS’ early development, Mark has been instrumental in expanding the network of sites we operate today.”

Hakker notes, “His keen eye for quality, commitment to customer service, and genuine care for his teams have helped define the values and standards that underpin MAAS today. We are immensely grateful for Mark’s remarkable contribution and for the leadership, integrity, and dedication he continues to bring to the business.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MAAS and feel incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside so many talented and dedicated people across the business,” says Gidman, “It has been a privilege to see the Company grow and evolve over the years, and I am extremely proud of all that we have achieved together.”