Av8 Enters Five-Year Landing Gear Maintenance Agreement with Wheels Up for Phenom 300 Fleet

Av8 recently announced a new preferred-vendor maintenance agreement with Wheels Up, covering the landing gear of its Phenom 300 aircraft for five years.

Under the agreement, Av8 will provide exchange support and overhaul for Wheels Up’s Phenom 300 fleet, including access to its landing gear exchange pool—the biggest in the industry.

Wheels Up also operates one of the world’s largest fleets of Phenom 300 aircraft.

Av8 is offering flat-rate pricing as well as the longest warranty ever created for Phenom 300 landing gear, largely enabled by:

More than 300 FAA-PMA approvals for the Phenom platform

Expansive portfolio of in-house RSDER-approved repair procedures

As Av8 has a newly acquired pool of rotatable inventory, the MRO will be able to support Wheels Up’s operations without interruption as soon as the agreement starts.

Victor Sierra President Bryan Stamp said, "This agreement is another great addition to the long-term trust we've built with major operators. A five-year partnership from a fleet this size reflects the trust Wheels Up has placed in our team.”

Stamp continued, “Under this agreement, Av8 will provide landing gear overhaul and exchange support through our exchange pool. This is exactly the model that has made these relationships work.”

​ Wheels Up Chief Operating Officer Dave Holtz said, "In Q2 2026, Wheels Up achieved the highest completion rate and on-time performance in our company's history, and partnerships like this one are how we sustain that standard as the fleet grows.”

Holtz added, "Av8's support brings added predictability to our Phenom 300 operations, and we look forward to working with their team as we continue to scale our modernized fleet."

Av8 is a Victor Sierra company.