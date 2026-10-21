The Blackhawk Group Launches Mobile Support Service at AVEX Performance Center

The Blackhawk Group recently launched new mobile support services that allow customers in Colorado and nearby areas to access maintenance and technical support directly at their aircraft.

The Blackhawk Group’s mobile support services are based at the company’s AVEX Performance Center in Broomfield, Colorado (KBJC).

To ensure efficient mobile support, The Blackhawk Group has equipped its mobile support teams with dedicated maintenance vehicles to help with troubleshooting and unscheduled maintenance.

When it’s difficult to get an aircraft to a maintenance facility, operators can now reach skilled aircraft technicians who will travel directly to the aircraft to complete repairs. This helps to quicken aircraft’s return-to-service and minimize downtime.

Services that The Blackhawk Group’s mobile support team provides include:

Engine borescope inspections

Light engine maintenance

Fault isolation and troubleshooting

Aircraft system servicing

Avionics support

Landing Gear

Wheel, tire and brake maintenance

Control surface work

Select propeller changes

As more tooling and capabilities get added to the service scope, the mobile support team’s offerings will keep expanding.

The Blackhawk Group’s new mobile support team has already completed its first mission, serving an AOG operator and highlighting the team’s ability to offer effective aircraft support while not at a base maintenance facility.

The Blackhawk Group CEO Chad Cundiff said, “Our customers operate on their own schedules, and maintenance needs don’t always arise conveniently near one of our facilities.”

Cundiff continued, “This new mobile capability brings the experience and technical resources of our Performance Center Network directly to the aircraft, wherever it is. It’s one more example of building our support services around how our customers actually fly.”

“The program is simple: when a customer's aircraft is down, we have the ability to deliver support directly to them,” noted Cundiff.

He added, “Every hour matters when an aircraft is grounded. Bringing our technicians and capabilities into the field gives our customers another option to get the support they need and get their aircraft back in the air where it belongs.”