Bombardier Announces New Sydney, Australia, Line Maintenance Station

Bombardier recently announced that the company is opening a new Line Maintenance Station (LMS) based in Sydney, Australia.

The company’s new Sydney LMS is being added to the company’s current service network in Australia, which already hosts a service center in Melbourne and a LMS in Perth.

With the addition of the new maintenance facility, Bombardier aims to provide more convenience and services to Asia-Pacific (APAC) customers. This includes:

Unscheduled line maintenance

Aircraft on Ground (AOG) events

Scheduled maintenance activities

Inspections

To ensure rapid response to timely repairs, the new LMS has a Mobile Response Team that travels to customers as they need support.

Technicians at the new Sydney Bombardier LMS are certified to service Bombardier aircraft like:

Learjet

Challenger

Global

Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services, Paul Sislian said, “Being number one in customer support is something we’re proud of, but staying number one means never standing still.”

Sislian continued, “It means continuing to earn our customers’ trust by being present, responsive and ready to support them wherever they operate.”

“Our new Sydney Line Maintenance Station delivers on that promise, bringing Bombardier expertise even closer to our customers while advancing our continued investment in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region,” added Sislian.