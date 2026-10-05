GE Aerospace Designates FL Technics Indonesia as First MRO in Region for Avionics Support

FL Technics Indonesia has announced the signing of a new service support agreement in which the MRO will maintain GE Aerospace avionics systems for Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft in the region.

This is the first MRO partner GE Aerospace has designated in Indonesia.

Under the agreement, FL Technics Indonesia will now have access to dedicated technical support from GE Aerospace while providing specialized avionics maintenance to operators at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

FL Technics Indonesia Chairman Martynas Grigas said, "Avionics is the backbone of aircraft systems, an area we're always working to keep at the highest standard, with the best resources and expertise behind it.”

Grigas continued, "This partnership with GE Aerospace lets us bring an added layer of expertise directly into our operations.”

“It's part of how we keep improving our service with high safety standards and reliable maintenance solutions as our airline customers' operational needs evolve,” noted Grigas.

GE Aerospace General Manager of Avionics Matt Burns said, “We are proud to work with FL Technics Indonesia as it expands its capabilities in a dynamic and growing aviation market.”

Burns added, “This agreement reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to supporting customers in Indonesia and across the region with avionics expertise that support safe, reliable and efficient operations.”