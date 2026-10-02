TE Connectivity Debuts New Side Entry Cable Shield Repair Kit for Improved Safety

TE Connectivity recently announced the Side Entry Cable Shield Repair Kit, which aims to improve safety during electrical repairs and support consistent fleet readiness.

The new Side Entry Cable Shield Repair Kit enables aircraft maintenance technicians to repair damaged wire jackets and braided shielding without having to cut conductors or disconnect harnesses.

This improves safety by eliminating the need to cut and reconnect wires with crimps or solder sleeves and to disconnect, remove and retest harnesses, reducing risks like:

Higher labor costs

Longer aircraft downtime

Lost efficiency

While TE Connectivity’s Side Entry Cable Shield Repair Kit reduces aircraft downtime, it maintains all safety standards and the electrical integrity of the harnesses and aircraft components.

The materials in the kit are simple to install—needing only a standard heat gun with reflector—and compliant with aerospace repair standards.

Key applications for this new tool include: