West Star Aviation Launches Live AOG Technician Map for Real-Time Visibility

West Star Aviation recently announced the company’s new Live AOG Technician Map that offers real-time visibility to business aviation operators across the United States.

The Live AOG Technician Map is an interactive map that shows the locations of AOG technicians throughout West Star Aviation’s AOG support network.

Users can also click on data points for each technician to access information about them like:

Call sign

Technical skillset

Assigned region

West Star Aviation maintains a nationwide AOG support network with 250+ skilled technicians who provide 24/7 mobile maintenance support. With the new live map, users can better understand the depth of skill on West Star Aviation’s team and ensure they contact the right technicians for AOG response based on their specific needs.

West Star Aviation’s AOG network also contains a dedicated control center that helps coordinate and dispatch support.

As AOG response becomes more and more crucial, West Star Aviation has hired more technicians and ensured they have the resources to respond quickly and get planes back in the air efficiently.