AFI KLM E&M Announces New A350 Component Support Agreement with Malaysia Airlines Berhad

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has announced a new agreement with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) covering long-term comprehensive component support for the airline’s fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft.

While the new agreement focuses on comprehensive component services for MAB’s A350 fleet, it builds on existing partnerships between the two organizations, including support for MAB’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

As Air France uses the A350 in its own airline operations, AFI KLM E&M has the MRO knowledge and operational insight to provide effective support while adjusting to MAB’s requirements.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Operating Officer Aida Salfaraz Ahmad Fadzil said, “This new agreement with AFI KLM E&M underscores our commitment to driving operational efficiency while upholding the highest standards of safety and reliability across the MAG’s fleet.”

She continued, “As we operate a growing fleet of new-generation aircraft, having access to responsive and reliable component support is essential to maintaining operational performance. We are confident that AFI KLM E&M’s technical expertise will further strengthen the reliability and performance of our aircraft.”

AFI KLM E&M Senior Vice President Commercial Martijn de Vries said, “We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Malaysia Airlines to support their A350 fleet.”

“This agreement reflects the confidence MAB places in our teams and our ability to provide reliable and customer-focused component support,” added de Vries.

He noted, “As an A350 operator ourselves, we understand the operational requirements associated with this aircraft and look forward to bringing this experience to our long-term partnership with Malaysia Airlines.”