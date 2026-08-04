FAA Proposes New AD Expanding Required CFM56-7B Fan Blade Inspections and Repair

This update is being proposed due to service material updates from CFM that designate more areas of the engine for inspection and enhance ultrasonic inspection procedures.
Aug. 4, 2026
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Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a new Airworthiness Directive (AD) that amends an earlier AD—2018-26-01—requiring initial and repeating inspections for CFM56-7B fan blades and visible cracks.

According to the FAA, “T his proposed AD would require initial and repetitive ultrasonic inspections or eddy current inspections of certain fan blades for crack indications and, depending on the results of the inspections, replacement with parts eligible for installation.”

This update is being proposed due to service material updates from CFM that designate more areas of the engine for inspection and enhance ultrasonic inspection procedures.

Industry professionals are encouraged to submit comments on the newly proposed AD by August 31, 2026.

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Emily Gorski
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Emily Gorski

Editor | Aircraft Maintenance Technology

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