Sunnen Products Company to Collaborate on Deep Hole Machining Solutions With TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik

Sunnen Products Company (Sunnen) has announced a new strategic partnership with TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH (TIBO) to explore more applications and opportunities for deep hole machining solutions.

The agreement states that TIBO and Sunnen plan to provide complementary machine tool technologies to customers around the globe through new sales and marketing initiatives.

One goal of the partnership is to offer defense customers an array of deep hole machining solutions from one unified source. The solutions include:

D eep-hole drilling

S olid drilling

C ounter boring (push/pull)

B utton rifling

C rown cutters

Horizontal and vertical h oning

Reaming

Pull reaming

S kiving and burnishing ( single or combined processes )

B ottle boring

C ontour holes

At the start of the agreement, initiatives will primarily center on Europe and the Middle East, with additional plans in place to expand the scope of coverage in the future.

To ensure success, the two companies plan to:

Align marketing initiatives

Compare market intelligence and data

Develop customer opportunities together

Release co-brand communications and joint sales initiatives

Maintain respective product lines independently

Sunnen Products Company CEO David Kreilein said, “We are excited about our partnership with TIBO as this greatly expands Sunnen's ability to be a full-service solutions provider.”

Kreilein added, “By adding additional BTA drilling, gundrilling and rifling machine solutions to our existing honing and deep hole drilling portfolio, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions to customers worldwide.”

TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH CEO Ludwig Augustin said, “Combining TIBO and Sunnen’s global sales networks is a great opportunity for both our companies to serve additional customers across Europe, North America and the Middle East.”

Augustin continued, “Together we will offer one of the most comprehensive and technologically advanced portfolios of deep hole machining solutions available to industries ranging from aerospace and hydraulics to renewable energy and medical technology.”