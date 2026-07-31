Airhub Aviation and GetJet Airlines Choose Vaidotas Žala to Attract Automotive Technicians to Aviation Maintenance

As part of an effort to encourage automotive enthusiasts to explore aviation maintenance as an industry and career path, Airhub Aviation and GetJet Airlines are partnering with Vaidotas Žala for a brand ambassador agreement.

Vaidotas Žala is the winner of the 2026 Dakar Rally and three-time winner of the Lithuanian Rally.

The partnership’s goal is to highlight the significance of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) as well as the technicians who make aviation maintenance possible.

As GetJet Group recently expanded MRO capabilities in Lithuania, there are nearly 200 skilled jobs available for AMTs in the area. By raising awareness of AMT career opportunities, the two companies hope to support the workforce and extended MRO capacity at the Airhub Aviation MRO center at Šiauliai International Airport.

GetJet Group CEO Darius Viltrakis said, “Today, our Šiauliai hangar already employs dozens of specialists who moved into aviation from automotive.”

Viltrakis added, “Many people do not realise that their skills—whether hands-on technical or corporate—can open the door to working in aviation. Through this partnership, we want to show that aviation is not a closed industry – it is a welcoming and rewarding career path.”

As Žala has great technical understanding and experience working closely with engineering teams, he offers unique expertise that can highlight the similarities between aviation and motorsport.

GetJet Airlines CEO explained, “In racing, performance depends on the entire team working with precision. We see the same at GetJet Airlines. As an ACMI operator, our ability to respond quickly depends on close coordination between technical teams, flight operations, planning and crew.”

“We can prepare an aircraft and crew for operation within as little as 1.5 hours after request confirmation,” added Duglas.

As part of the agreement, Airhub Aviation and GetJet Airlines will also provide support as Žala prepares for the 2027 Dakar Rally.

Duglas noted, “Vaidotas is preparing for one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges—the Dakar Rally.”

Duglas stated, “The technology and environments are different, but the principles remain the same: success depends on preparation, precision and the ability to respond quickly when conditions change. We are proud to support Vaidotas on this journey and look forward to being part of his future Dakar journey.”

“Dakar teaches you quickly that speed alone is never enough,” said Vaidotas Žala.

Žala continued, “Although we operate in different fields, the principle is the same: around 70% of success in Dakar comes from preparation—much of the result is created before the race even begins.”

“Aviation works the same way. I am excited to explore this industry from the inside together with GetJet Airlines and Airhub Aviation, Lithuanian-born companies with global operations,” stressed Žala.

Founder of GetJet Group Aleksandras Čeliadinas said, “Vaidotas is someone we would want on our team. He has achieved remarkable results, but he also understands that behind every individual achievement stands a combination of technology, preparation and teamwork.”

“This mindset is very close to ours. Through this partnership, we want to show people the expertise and dedication behind aviation and the opportunities this industry offers,” concluded Čeliadinas.