FL Technics Announces New CEO: Saulius Bajarunas

FL Technics has officially announced Saulius Bajarunas as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting September 1, 2026.

His new responsibilities as CEO include continuing growth and development for FL Technics and maintaining excellence in operational support and customer service.

Bajarunas has almost a decade of experience in aviation, having worked with FL Technics on global expansions in recent years and building expertise in:

Aircraft maintenance operations

Operational excellence

Managing international teams

Business development

Bajarunas said, “FL Technics has built a strong reputation as a trusted MRO partner with an impressive global footprint.”

He continued, “I look forward to working alongside our teams worldwide to continue building on that success, maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability, and helping our customers navigate an increasingly dynamic aviation market.”

Avia Solutions Group CEO Zilvinas Lapinskas said, “Leading FL Technics has been a privilege, and I am proud of what our teams have accomplished together over the years.”

Lapinskas added, “Today, the company is stronger than ever, with an outstanding team, a growing international presence and a solid foundation for continued success.”

“I am confident Saulius is the right leader to guide FL Technics through its next chapter,” noted Lapinskas.

FL Technics is a global MRO provider and part of Avia Solutions Group.