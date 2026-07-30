Air Turbine Motors Showcases 450HD Pneumatic Motors for Better Cutting and Extended Use

Air Turbine Technology Inc. is highlighting its 450HD-series pneumatic motors, which provide extended use for high-speed cutting applications.

The 450HD and 450XHD pneumatic motors offer improved durability at 25,000, 30,000 and 40,000 RPM, with key applications for automated and robotic tasks, including:

Milling

Deburring

Drilling

Finishing

As more automation tools and technology become available for aviation maintenance providers, users can employ the 450HD-series motors with:

Robots

Lathes

Automated processes

The setup for these motors is simple, as they need only a connection to 90 PSI (6.2 Bar) air, eliminating extra steps or tools for setup like wiring and lubrication.

For the single turbine 0.8HP 450HD, users need a minimum 3/8-inch internal diameter on air hoses and fittings and a connection to 90 PSI (6.2Bar) air with 14 to 35 CFM volume available on demand during operation.

The double turbine 1.4HP 450XHD requires a minimum air hose internal diameter of 10 millimeters to accommodate higher air consumption between 19 and 40 CFM according to the load and weighs 48 oz (1.36 kg).

Air Turbine Motors all come with a patented governor that achieves higher speeds while maintaining its power by increasing air flow to the turbine power producer. This helps enable continuous operation for extended periods of time.

The 450HD series provides benefits like:

Faster cycle times

No duty cycle limitations

Cleaner finishes

Extended tool life

Key features of these motors include: