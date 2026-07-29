Mayhew Tools Debuts New 10-Piece TORX PLUS Bit Set

Mayhew Tools has officially announced its new bit set, designed to offer versatile options that help technicians with high-torque fastening applications.

The 10 Pc. TORX PLUS Bit Set includes 10 unique Dual Drive TORX PLUS bits that are frequently used in professional shop settings in the following sizes:

T10IP

T15IP

T20IP

T25IP

T27IP

T30IP

T40IP

T45IP

T50IP

T55IP

With an advanced drive design, the TORX PLUS fasteners have a higher torque transfer with less risk of cam-out. This extends the working life of fasteners and bits, improving efficiency for technicians.

The set is backed by a lifetime warranty and also comes with a storage rail that helps technicians find the bit they need quickly and keep their work areas organized.

Mayhew Tools’s new 10 Pc. TORX PLUS Bit Set is available under part number 16007 at an MSRP of $150 through the company’s global distributor network.