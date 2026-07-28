Lockheed Martin Partners with Leonardo to Expand C-130J Hercules MRO Services in Europe and Mena Region

Lockheed Martin recently signed a new MRO agreement with Leonardo to provide support for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

This expands MRO support for these airlifters across regions like:

Europe

Middle East

North Africa (MENA)

The agreement establishes Leonardo as an official MRO Center in Lockheed Martin’s support network.

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin is offering Leonardo support like:

Technical assistance

Equipment

Training

There are around 570 C-130J Super Hercules airlifters currently in use in the network—encompassing 27 countries—with 16 based in MENA and Europe and likely to use Leonardo’s MRO facility in Italy.

By providing OEM-certified services, Leonardo’s upgraded MRO service center will now be able to achieve:

Better maintenance planning

Improved operability and efficiency for NATO’s C-130J fleet

Closer proximity to operators

Ensured readiness of worldwide fleets

Leonardo has already been working with Lockheed Martin by providing technical support for Super Hercules aircraft used by the Italian Air Force and for Leonardo C-27J aircraft.

“As requirements evolve, so does the Super Hercules thanks to approved C-130 service centers that increase the readiness of fleets and create resiliency for the region and global community,” said Trish Pagan, vice president, Lockheed Martin Air Mobility and Maritime Missions.

Pagan continued, “Investment and teaming with Leonardo will create a better capability for Europe and an ability to expand services to other regions.”

Leonardo Aeronautics SVP Marketing and Sales Tommaso Pani said, “The decision to expand Leonardo footprint within the C-130J MRO market and to increase our level of responsibility, managing the C-130J fleet across such an important and diversified region, demonstrates the recognized quality of our MRO performance and we have all the necessary and proven capabilities to make sure customer satisfaction is met, and with the level of responsiveness users require.”

Pani added, “We thank Lockheed Martin for their trust in Leonardo, and we look forward to starting activities for this new endeavor.”