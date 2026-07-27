GE Aerospace Extends Electronics MRO Capacity in Türkiye by Partnering with Turkish Technic

GE Aerospace has announced a new Service and License Agreement with Turkish Technic that expands GE Aerospace’s MRO support in Türkiye, offering more electronics services in the region.

Under the new agreement GE Aerospace authorizes Turkish Technic to provide MRO support for their Data Link Control and Display Units (DCDU) for five years.

The DCDU is a modern aircraft system that helps flight crews facilitate communication through digital messages, enabling streamlined cockpit data-link communications.

The OEM-authorized services will be available to domestic and global customers, with work being done at Turkish Technic’s Istanbul facilities.

By entering this agreement, Turkish Technic is enhancing its abilities to:

Expand global repair capacity

Reduce turnaround times

Maintain long-term service availability for airlines

The agreement also designates GE Aerospace to provide support to Turkish Technic, such as:

Dedicated test equipment

OEM parts

Structured technical support

Chief Technical Officer of Turkish Technic Yasin Birinci said, “This agreement is an important step towards expanding our electronics service capabilities. We are pleased to enhance our MRO services through this agreement with GE Aerospace.”

Birinci added, “This partnership will primarily increase service availability, helping operators reduce downtime and optimize their fleet performance.”

GE Aerospace President and General Manager, Electrical Power Systems, Kris Shepherd said, “We are proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Turkish Technic in the region.”

Shepherd continued, “This collaboration brings electronics services closer to customers and strengthens Türkiye’s aerospace services ecosystem. We are committed to support this expansion of global DCDU repair capacity, enhancing regional access and service availability.”