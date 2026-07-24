Boeing and Lufthansa Technik to Collaborate on CH-47F Helicopter Sustainment for German Armed Forces

Boeing has announced a new sustainment contract with Lufthansa Technik Defense covering CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopters owned by the German Armed Forces.

Under the new agreement, Lufthansa Technik and Boeing are establishing a new agile network of parts warehouses to serve the CH-47F operating bases.

Additionally, Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services is providing time-critical spare parts logistics support to ensure:

Parts provisioning

Transport

Warehousing

Lufthansa Technik will also oversee the supply of Consumables and Expendables (C&E) for the German Chinooks.

Vice President & General Manager, Boeing Global Services – Government Services Torbjorn “Turbo” Sjogren said, “This agreement marks an important step forward in ensuring sustained readiness of the German CH-47F Chinook fleet across different bases.”

Sjogren continued, “By combining Boeing’s sustainment expertise with Lufthansa Technik’s logistics and MRO capabilities, we will establish a resilient solution to maximize aircraft availability.”

Lufthansa Technik Senior Vice President Special Aircraft & Defense Michael von Puttkamer said, “This agreement is a significant milestone, making the Chinook the first ever rotary-wing aircraft to join Lufthansa Technik's MRO portfolio.”

He continued, “With our tailored parts logistics expertise, we will make a significant contribution to ensuring the high level of operational readiness that is essential for the sovereign German sustainment of the U.S.-procured Chinook fleet.”

“The resilience of the parts supply chain is key to this endeavor, and with our industry-leading logistics concepts, we are confident that we can reduce spare-parts-related downtime to a minimum,” added von Puttkamer.