Kira Davis-Weber of Aims Community College AMT Program Receives Centennial Airport Foundation Scholarship

Kira Davis-Weber—an Aircraft Maintenance student at Aims Community College—was recently presented with Centennial Airport Foundation Scholarship, receiving $10,000.

The Centennial Airport Foundation Scholarship awards aviation and aerospace students with outstanding academic achievement and commitment to the aviation industry, with winners being chosen from a competitive applicant pool.

The scholarship recognizes Davis-Weber’s accomplishments and dedication, including:

Academic success

Commitment to aviation maintenance

Potential to contribute to the future aviation workforce

Davis-Weber said, “I don't work hard for recognition or to earn awards. I do it because it is who I am as a person.”

She continued, “I will always strive to break down barriers, stand for those underrepresented, and support my fellow aviators, classmates and friends.”

Reflecting on the unexpected nature of the award, Davis-Weber shared, “My very first thought was that it was definitely a prank call. I did not think there was any way they could have possibly chosen me for this incredible honor.”

As Davis-Weber is pursuing an Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT) associate degree and an FAA A&P certificate, the scholarship is directly helping her reach her career goals.

“Having this scholarship helps relieve a good chunk of the stress and allows me to focus all of my energy on my classes,” Davis-Weber said.

Davis-Weber also noted that the award reaffirmed her decision to pursue a career in aircraft maintenance, stating, “Receiving this scholarship has really helped affirm that aviation is where I am truly meant to be.”

Davis-Weber added, “It also means a lot to forging the trail for women in aviation maintenance. Everyone in the industry that I meet always tells me there are not enough women and to not give up on the path.”

Davis-Weber thanked the Centennial Airport Foundation and the Aims Aviation Department, saying, “Ever since I showed up on their doorstep asking incessantly for information or tours of the new hangar, they have been welcoming, supportive and unwavering in their belief in me.”

“I also want to thank my incredible parents for fostering my dreams and letting me figure out exactly who I am,” concluded Davis-Weber.