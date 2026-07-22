Streamlight Announces Upgraded Septor and Trident Headlamps

Streamlight Inc. has debuted upgraded iterations of its Septor and Trident headlamps, adding modern design features and enhanced performance capabilities.

Both upgraded headlamps are made with durable polycarbonate bodies and elastomer over-mold construction, as well as a low-profile design. This enables technicians to engage in extended use in all types of weather conditions.

Key features of Streamlight’s upgraded headlamps include:

90-degree tilting head to aid in beam placement

Two-meter impact resistance testing

Waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes (IPX7 rated)

Polycarbonate lenses

Three AAA batteries for power source

Both the Septor and Trident headlamps also have the following ratings:

Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D

Class II, Division 2, Groups F, G

Class III, Temp Code: T4 safety ratings for use in hazardous locations

Trident Headlamp

The Trident headlamp’s new version has features like:

Long-range and close-up illumination capabilities

Single white spot LED

Three white flood LEDs

There are also push-button operation cycles that allow users to transition between:

One flood LED

Three flood LEDs

Spot LED

Off mode

When used in Spot LED mode, the upgraded Trident headlamp provides:

200 lumens

lumens 4,000 candela

candela 126-meter beam

Run time of 6.5 hours

When used on the mode with three LEDs, the headlamp delivers:

40 lumens

40 candela

13-meter beam

Run time of 14 hours

Using one LED, the headlamp produces:

15 lumens

10 candela

Six-meter beam distance of 6 meters

Extended run time of 28 hours

Septor Headlamp

Built specifically for wide-area task lighting, the upgraded Septor headlamp features a white LED with the following push-button switch cycles:

Low

Medium

High

When used on High, the Septor offers:

200 lumens

lumens 1,500 candela

77-meter beam

Run time of 5 hours

On Medium mode, the Septor headlamp provides:

80 lumens

600 candela

49-meter beam

Run time of 27 hours

On Low, the Septor headlamp delivers:

25 lumens

190 candela

28-meter beam

Run time of 55 hours

Key applications of the Septor headlamp include:

Maintenance work

Inspections

Hands-free applications in dark areas

Streamlight Vice President of Sales Allen Lance said, “Whether working on a job site or navigating the outdoors after dark, users need dependable hands-free lighting that performs in challenging conditions.”

Lance continued, “The upgraded Trident and Septor build on the trusted legacy of these headlamps with modernized designs and enhanced functionality while maintaining the rugged construction and versatility users expect from Streamlight.”