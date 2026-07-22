Streamlight Announces Upgraded Septor and Trident Headlamps

Streamlight Inc. has debuted upgraded iterations of its Septor and Trident headlamps, adding modern design features and enhanced performance capabilities.
Both upgraded headlamps are made with durable polycarbonate bodies and elastomer over-mold construction, as well as a low-profile design. This enables technicians to engage in extended use in all types of weather conditions.
Key features of Streamlight’s upgraded headlamps include:
- 90-degree tilting head to aid in beam placement
- Two-meter impact resistance testing
- Waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes (IPX7 rated)
- Polycarbonate lenses
- Three AAA batteries for power source
Both the Septor and Trident headlamps also have the following ratings:
- Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D
- Class II, Division 2, Groups F, G
- Class III, Temp Code: T4 safety ratings for use in hazardous locations
Trident Headlamp
The Trident headlamp’s new version has features like:
- Long-range and close-up illumination capabilities
- Single white spot LED
- Three white flood LEDs
There are also push-button operation cycles that allow users to transition between:
- One flood LED
- Three flood LEDs
- Spot LED
- Off mode
When used in Spot LED mode, the upgraded Trident headlamp provides:
- 200 lumens
- 4,000 candela
- 126-meter beam
- Run time of 6.5 hours
When used on the mode with three LEDs, the headlamp delivers:
- 40 lumens
- 40 candela
- 13-meter beam
- Run time of 14 hours
Using one LED, the headlamp produces:
- 15 lumens
- 10 candela
- Six-meter beam distance of 6 meters
- Extended run time of 28 hours
Septor Headlamp
Built specifically for wide-area task lighting, the upgraded Septor headlamp features a white LED with the following push-button switch cycles:
- Low
- Medium
- High
When used on High, the Septor offers:
- 200 lumens
- 1,500 candela
- 77-meter beam
- Run time of 5 hours
On Medium mode, the Septor headlamp provides:
- 80 lumens
- 600 candela
- 49-meter beam
- Run time of 27 hours
On Low, the Septor headlamp delivers:
- 25 lumens
- 190 candela
- 28-meter beam
- Run time of 55 hours
Key applications of the Septor headlamp include:
- Maintenance work
- Inspections
- Hands-free applications in dark areas
Streamlight Vice President of Sales Allen Lance said, “Whether working on a job site or navigating the outdoors after dark, users need dependable hands-free lighting that performs in challenging conditions.”
Lance continued, “The upgraded Trident and Septor build on the trusted legacy of these headlamps with modernized designs and enhanced functionality while maintaining the rugged construction and versatility users expect from Streamlight.”