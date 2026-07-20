Lufthansa Technik and Cebu Pacific Sign New Engine MRO Contract Extension

Cebu Pacific recently announced a new three-year engine MRO contract with Lufthansa Technik, extending the collaboration between the two companies that has been ongoing for 10+ years.

The new contract covers 18 more shop events for CFM56-5B engines, which power the Airbus A320ceo in Cebu Pacific’s fleet, confirming the final MRO tender for Cebu Pacific’s legacy narrowbody engines.

Lufthansa Technik is carrying out the maintenance at its engine shops in Hamburg, Germany and Dublin, Ireland, providing comprehensive sustainment services and complete overhauls.

Chief Executive Officer at Cebu Pacific Mike Szucs said, “At Cebu Pacific, maintaining the highest standards of airworthiness, safety and operational performance is paramount, while ensuring the efficient management of our maintenance costs.”

Szucs continued, “As we continue to expand our fleet, we seek partners who share our commitment to excellence and embrace a culture of innovation, agility and continuous improvement. Our long-standing and successful relationship with Lufthansa Technik has consistently reflected these values.”

“We view Lufthansa Technik as far more than an MRO provider,” added Szucs, “They are a strategic partner that understands our business, supports our objectives and helps enable our ambitious growth plans. We are delighted to build on this outstanding partnership and embark on the next chapter of our journey together.”

Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Asia-Pacific at Lufthansa Technik Dennis Kohr said, “Securing our third engine contract with Cebu Pacific is a milestone we are especially proud of—a true ‘hat-trick’ that reflects our remarkable team effort.”

Kohr continued, “Writing this next chapter together with Cebu Pacific as one of our long-time partners in the Asia-Pacific region, is a privilege and fills me and my team with pride and joy. As always, we look forward to once again justifying their renewed trust with best-in-class services.”