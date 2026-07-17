Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Heated Shirt Jacket and Crewneck/Pants Baselayers

Milwaukee Tool recently announced two new additions to its lineup of heated workwear, designed to keep technicians safe and comfortable in cold weather.

Milwaukee’s new M12 Heated Shirt Jacket and Heated Merino Wool Crew Neck and Pants Baselayers offer eight hours of runtime, with adjustable settings and lighter wear.

The M12 Heated Shirt Jacket is usable in three seasons and is powered with HEXON heat technology. Key features of Milwaukee’s new heated shirt jacket include:

Two heat zones (hand pockets/core and back)

Adjustable heat settings

Lightweight design

Wind and water resistance

Six pockets

Battery pass-through pocket

Sizes S-3X

The Heated Merino Wool Crew Neck and Pants Baselayers offer personal heating closer to the skin, requiring fewer layers of fabric. Key features of these heated workwear items include:

Targeted heat zones across chest and back of crew neck

Targeted heat zones across thighs and seat of pants

Heated Gear 2.5AH Battery with App Control

Premium merino wool-polyester blend

Available in sizes S-3X

These features help benefit technicians by offering: