Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Heated Shirt Jacket and Crewneck/Pants Baselayers

Milwaukee Tool recently announced two new additions to its lineup of heated workwear, designed to keep technicians safe and comfortable in cold weather.
Milwaukee’s new M12 Heated Shirt Jacket and Heated Merino Wool Crew Neck and Pants Baselayers offer eight hours of runtime, with adjustable settings and lighter wear.
The M12 Heated Shirt Jacket is usable in three seasons and is powered with HEXON heat technology. Key features of Milwaukee’s new heated shirt jacket include:
- Two heat zones (hand pockets/core and back)
- Adjustable heat settings
- Lightweight design
- Wind and water resistance
- Six pockets
- Battery pass-through pocket
- Sizes S-3X
The Heated Merino Wool Crew Neck and Pants Baselayers offer personal heating closer to the skin, requiring fewer layers of fabric. Key features of these heated workwear items include:
- Targeted heat zones across chest and back of crew neck
- Targeted heat zones across thighs and seat of pants
- Heated Gear 2.5AH Battery with App Control
- Premium merino wool-polyester blend
- Available in sizes S-3X
These features help benefit technicians by offering:
- More stretch
- Moisture management
- Odor resistance
- Temperature regulation
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