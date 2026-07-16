Alaska Blackhawk Performance Center Designated as Authorized Pilatus Satellite Service Center by Western Aircraft

Blackhawk Performance Center – Alaska (BPC-Alaska) was recently approved as an Authorized Pilatus Satellite Service Center by Western Aircraft—a subsidiary of Greenwich AeroGroup.

Western Aircraft is an Authorized Pilatus Sales and Service Center, which enables the company to designate other satellite service centers.

The new designation for BPC-Alaska expands Western Aircraft’s service network in Alaska and gives Pilatus operators in the area more local options for support.

BPC-Alaska has already been servicing Pilatus aircraft for more than five years, but they can now provide factory-authorized maintenance like:

Inspections

Scheduled maintenance

Warranty support

“Selecting qualified service partners is an important part of our responsibility to the Pilatus community,” said Phil Winters, vice president of aircraft sales, aircraft management and charter for Western Aircraft.

Winters added, “BPC-Alaska has demonstrated the experience, technical expertise and commitment to quality that led to this designation.”

“Our team has supported Pilatus aircraft in the region for years, and we're excited to expand our services as an Authorized Pilatus Satellite Service Center,” said Austin Bulawa, director of service for BPC-Alaska.