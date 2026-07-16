Renegade Parts Washers Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary

Renegade Parts Washers recently celebrated its history of industrial parts washing equipment manufacturing with its 30-year anniversary of operations.

Renegade Parts Washers provides equipment for operations like:

Fleet maintenance operations

Machine shops

Repair facilities

Manufacturers

Industrial services teams

Rebuilders

Professionals in these industries use parts washing equipment for maintenance and repair work as well as production, as parts washers can remove contaminants like:

Grease

Oil

Dirt

Coolant

Metal Chips

Debris

The company’s key products include:

Manual parts washers

Automatic top-load and front-load systems

Custom I-Series washing systems

Founder and President of Renegade Parts Washers David Barney said, “Our goal is to build machines that match the demands of the work, hold up in shop and production environments and help customers stay focused on their process instead of cleaning problems.”

Over the years, Renegade has added more in-house capabilities, such as:

Laser cutting

Brake press equipment

Powder coating

Welding

Electrical controls engineering

CAD design

Aside from standard washer applications, Renegade Parts Washers supports custom engineered cleaning systems for specific requirements, including:

Parts

Workflows

Contamination types

Production needs

Renegade’s custom I-Series systems are also used when a standard washer doesn’t meet the needs for a specific part, process, or cleaning requirement.