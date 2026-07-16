Renegade Parts Washers Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary

Renegade Parts Washers recently celebrated its history of industrial parts washing equipment manufacturing with its 30-year anniversary of operations.
Renegade Parts Washers provides equipment for operations like:
- Fleet maintenance operations
- Machine shops
- Repair facilities
- Manufacturers
- Industrial services teams
- Rebuilders
Professionals in these industries use parts washing equipment for maintenance and repair work as well as production, as parts washers can remove contaminants like:
- Grease
- Oil
- Dirt
- Coolant
- Metal Chips
- Debris
The company’s key products include:
- Manual parts washers
- Automatic top-load and front-load systems
- Custom I-Series washing systems
Founder and President of Renegade Parts Washers David Barney said, “Our goal is to build machines that match the demands of the work, hold up in shop and production environments and help customers stay focused on their process instead of cleaning problems.”
Over the years, Renegade has added more in-house capabilities, such as:
- Laser cutting
- Brake press equipment
- Powder coating
- Welding
- Electrical controls engineering
- CAD design
Aside from standard washer applications, Renegade Parts Washers supports custom engineered cleaning systems for specific requirements, including:
- Parts
- Workflows
- Contamination types
- Production needs
Renegade’s custom I-Series systems are also used when a standard washer doesn’t meet the needs for a specific part, process, or cleaning requirement.