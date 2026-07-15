ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium Approved for Falcon 6X Maintenance by FAA and EASA

ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium has officially received FAA approval and EASA approval for heavy maintenance and line maintenance on the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Aside from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium also has the same certification from the civil aviation authorities of:

Aruba

Bermuda

Guernsey

Additionally, ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium’s Dassault MRO GoTeam has been granted extended approval to provide aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support for Falcon 6X aircraft.

Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 6X is the OEM’s newest aircraft, boasting a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

ExecuJet MRO Services Regional Vice President for Europe Matthijs Hutsebaut says, “EASA and FAA are the world’s two most internationally recognized civil aviation regulators.”

Hutsebaut continues, “This approval is significant as it means we are now internationally certified to do line and heavy maintenance on all in-production Falcon aircraft types.”

“With already more than 30 Falcon 6X business jets operating worldwide, demand for maintenance and support services continues to grow. Combined with our OEM-backed expertise and AOG capabilities, this approval enables us to provide Falcon 6X operators with comprehensive support and world-class maintenance services,” Hutsebaut adds.