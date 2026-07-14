Air Canada Announces Tentative Agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW)

Air Canada has announced that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), recognizing the skills and contributions of the airline’s employees.

The new agreement represents 11,000 team members in Air Canada’s Technical Operations, Maintenance and Operational Support (TMOS) group. This includes:

Technical Operations

Airports and Cargo

Logistics

Supply

Plans for the tentative agreement are to start from April 1, 2026, and remain active until March 31, 2030, though it is still awaiting ratification by the union membership.

Air Canada anticipates this ratification being completed soon.

If ratified, this would be the sixth collective agreement concluded at Air Canada this year.