Milwaukee Tool Announces New M12 FUEL 16GA Scroll Shear for Clean Metal Cuts

Milwaukee Tool has debuted the new M12 FUEL Gauge Scroll Shear for cutting sheet metal, producing no debris with a compact and cordless design.

The M12 FUEL Gauge Scroll Shear makes clean cuts without creating burrs, chips or shavings to ensure safety and cleanliness at the repair shop. It has a tight-radius capacity as well as precision control, allowing for detailed work.

One of the clearest benefits of the new tool is its ability to work faster than other similar solutions across materials like:

16-gauge Mild steel

16-gauge aluminum

18- gauge stainless steel

Key features of the M12 FUEL Gauge Scroll Shear include: