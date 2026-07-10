Max Schramm Appointed as CEO of IAG Engine Tech, Iberia’s New Engine Maintenance Business

IAG Engine Tech recently announced the appointment of Max Schramm as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

IAG Engine Tech is a dedicated engine MRO business started in 2026 by Iberia Maintenance.

In his new role, Schramm is leading IAG Engine Tech’s development as a new business and overseeing MRO growth across the globe for Iberia.

With his most recent tenure as president and CEO of Lufthansa Technik Canada and 16 years of aerospace leadership experience, Schramm has valuable expertise in:

Aircraft engine maintenance

Business development

Industrial operations

While IAG Engine Tech is a newly created company—hoping to support next-gen LEAP engines—the company is developing based on the existing LEAP Premier MRO license that IAG has from CFM International.

IAG Engine Tech operations will be based at Iberia's engine maintenance facilities at La Muñoza, Madrid. The team plans to commence the first LEAP engine maintenance operations during Q1 of 2027.

Schramm said, "Leading IAG Engine Tech is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me.”

Schramm continued, “The company has a very promising future and all the ingredients to become a recognized leader in the industry.”

“It also benefits from Iberia's proven expertise in engine maintenance and the strong management capabilities of IAG," added Schramm.