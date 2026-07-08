SIAEC and Air India to Partner on Global Aviation MRO Hub Development

SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) has officially signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air India for developing new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) opportunities in India and establishing a global MRO hub.

In the past, Air India has already collaborated with SIAEC on expanding service networks for aircraft maintenance and component support.

This includes entering an Inventory Technical Management (ITM) for A320 support and appointing SIAEC as the Base Maintenance strategic partner for Air India’s Bangalore facilities.

The new goal is to use SIAEC’s expertise in MRO and Air India’s reach in airline operations to strengthen their partnership and expand the Indian MRO ecosystem.

After signing the MoU, the companies have noted that this could involve forming a MRO joint venture in India.

On July 3, 2026, the MoU was signed in Mumbai by:

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson

SIAEC Chief Executive Officer Chin Yau Seng

Wilson said, “India’s rapid aviation growth is driving the need for a stronger, more self-reliant MRO ecosystem within the country.”

Wilson continued, “As fleet sizes expand and operations scale up, developing local maintenance capacity will be important to support efficiency, resilience and long-term growth.”

“Partnerships such as this can play a constructive role in enabling that broader direction and developing India as a global aviation hub,” noted Wilson.

Chin said, “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, and the continued development of its MRO capabilities will be an important step in strengthening its position within the global aerospace ecosystem.”

Chin added, “Through this MOU, we look forward to exploring how SIAEC’s technical expertise can support the progressive build-up of capabilities and capacity in India, alongside our ongoing partnership with Air India.”