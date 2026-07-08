Avtopia Launches Digital Community to Connect Aviation Professionals with Services and AOG Response

Avtopia has officially launched as a digital community that helps professionals in the aviation industry connect with each other to find service providers, opportunities and more.

The aviation-focused community aims to help with goals like:

Finding maintenance providers

Identifying employment opportunities in aviation

Obtaining technical information and expertise

Reaching the right customers for a business

As Avtopia was built by people in the aviation industry, the digital ecosystem enables collaborations that specifically benefit aviation professionals, such as:

AOG support services

Industry discussions

Community engagement

Businesses and reviews that are searchable

The ability to quickly secure AOG support services is one example of the practical applications Avtopia aims to offer, as it helps operators to:

Find qualified maintenance providers

Minimize downtime

Speed up operational support

"Avtopia is exactly the kind of platform aviation needs right now," said Robert Roig, president of SoCal Jets, "Our industry runs on relationships, trust, and fast access to the right people at the right time.

Roig added, “The AOG component is especially valuable because when an aircraft is down, time matters. Having one aviation-native place to find resources, make connections and get support can make a meaningful difference for operators and the people they serve."

Avtopia Co-Founder Doug Taylor said, "Aviation is one of the most advanced industries in the world, yet many of the relationships, resources and solutions we depend on remain scattered across disconnected groups and isolated silos, making it surprisingly difficult to find the answers we need."

Taylor added, "We created Avtopia to bridge those gaps and make it easier for aviation professionals to connect, collaborate, solve problems and support one another."