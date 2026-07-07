AJW Group Announces New CEO for AJW Technique: Louis Philippe Mallette

AJW Group has officially appointed Louis Philippe Mallette as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AJW Technique.

AJW Technique is AJW Group’s MRO hub based in Montreal, which provides component support and aircraft MRO services.

As CEO, Mallette will now oversee operations and strategy for the MRO, while collaborating closely with AJW Aviation CEO Clyde Buntrock.

AJW Chairman Christopher Whiteside said, “Louis Philippe's appointment marks an important evolution for AJW Technique.”

Whiteside added, “His strategic vision positions us well for continued growth and excellence in the global aviation MRO sector."