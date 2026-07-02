Safran Announces New LEAP MRO Location in Querétaro, Mexico

Safran Aircraft Engines has announced a new maintenance facility in Querétaro focused on servicing CFM LEAP1 engines.

The new Querétaro MRO location spans 50,000 square meters and contains:

Two MRO shops for LEAP and CFM56 engines

Advanced test cell

Repair facility

Onsite training center

Safran Aircraft Engine Services Americas expects to be able to complete 350 CFM engine tests per year by 2030 with the new test cell, with plans to scale up afterwards.

The new facility is also creating more than 450 new jobs in the area, contributing to the staff of 1,450 at Safran Aircraft Engine Services Americas and adding to workforce development in aviation maintenance.

Safran Aircraft Engines CEO Stéphane Cueille said, “As we inaugurate this new facility, we are strengthening our Querétaro hub’s role at the heart of Safran Aircraft Engines’ maintenance ecosystem in the Americas.”

Cueille continued, “With continued investment in Mexico and around the world we will address the growing global demand for LEAP engine maintenance while continuing to deliver world class support to our customers in the region”.

Safran’s new location represents an investment of around $140 million, part of a larger global investment plan valued at more than €1 billion.