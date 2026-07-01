FL Technics Enhances MRO Software and Technology Integration with Sensus Aero Acquisition

FL Technics has announced the acquisition and integration of Sensus Aero into its business, expanding its capabilities in MRO software and advanced aviation technology applications.

The acquisition acts as a response to rising demand from MROs for integrated platforms that can:

Expand visibility across operations

Reduce turnaround times

Improve efficiency within internal processes

After the acquisition, the MRO software platform that Sensus Aero develops will be expanded and made available to aviation organizations that want to embrace digitalization and increase efficiency in their maintenance operations.

Sensus MRO is a software platform that’s optimized for MROs and repair shops specializing in base maintenance and heavy airframe maintenance.

Instead of the traditionally fragmented processes involved in maintenance planning and execution, the digital platform streamlines operations by using a single solution that’s interconnected. The MRO-specific software offers benefits like:

Better operational efficiency

Wider visibility across maintenance activities

Improved decision making informed by real-time data

Sensus Aero CEO Paulius Cegis said, “Having worked closely with FL Technics from the very beginning, Sensus Aero has developed a deep, practical understanding of the challenges aviation maintenance organizations face in a competitive market.”

Cegis added, “Joining FL Technics Group allows us to build on that experience and bring proven, industry-focused technology solutions to a wider market.”

FL Technics CEO Žilvinas Lapinskas said, “Sensus Aero combines deep aviation expertise with technology capabilities developed specifically for the needs of the MRO industry.”

Lapinskas continued, “Integrating the platform into FL Technics Group allows us to further develop its capabilities while creating additional value for customers both within and outside our organization.”

Sensus Aero is already providing support to aviation maintenance organizations within Avia Solutions Group, and this development expands their capabilities.