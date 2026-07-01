Lufthansa Technik Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Parts & Component Repair Facility

Lufthansa Technik recently broke ground on its new facility dedicated to MRO for aircraft components and engine parts.

The new maintenance facility is located in Santa Maria da Feira, and it features around 55,000 square meters of space.

Lufthansa Technik Portugal—a wholly owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik—will now be able to provide more maintenance services to global customers, with operations expected to start in 2028.

Aided by this new facility, Lufthansa Technik Portugal now aims to open up to 700 new aviation jobs, key for building the skilled AMT workforce.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said, “We are here for the benefit of the country, promoting a development strategy alongside our partners, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Group.”

Montenegro continued, “We are the primary stakeholders in ensuring the longevity of this partnership. I am confident that we will reinforce our political, economic and working relationship with Germany.”

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr stated, “Today’s groundbreaking in Santa Maria da Feira is a visible and powerful symbol of what the Lufthansa Group stands for in Portugal: a reliable, long-term industrial partner.”

Spohr added, “For more than 70 years, we have been present in this country. With this investment by Lufthansa Technik, we are creating 700 highly skilled jobs and positioning Portugal as a cornerstone of European aviation maintenance.”

“Portugal has become one of the most strategically important locations for our Group beyond our home markets, and this facility reflects the confidence we place in Portuguese talent, capabilities, and ambition,” said Spohr.

Spohr noted, “This depth of commitment across industry and innovation also underpins our strong interest in TAP Air Portugal as a natural extension of the partnership with Portugal we have been building for decades—with the country serving as Europe’s gateway to South America, Africa and the Portuguese-speaking world.”

Lufthansa Technik Chief Operations Officer Harald Gloy commented, “Lufthansa Technik has big plans and strong ambitions, and Portugal will be a key pillar of our continued growth and long-term success.”

Gloy continued, “With this new facility in Santa Maria da Feira, we will put a key part of our strategy into action and build a site that will play an important role in the aviation industry. Establishing Lufthansa Technik Portugal here was only possible due to the close and trusted partnership we have built with Portuguese policymakers.”

He added, “Therefore, I would like to sincerely thank the Government, the trade and investment agency AICEP and the City of Santa Maria da Feira for their strong support and shared commitment.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks the start of an exciting chapter and clearly demonstrates what can be achieved when the right partners work closely together with a common purpose,” said Gloy.

Chairwoman and CEO of AICEP Madalena Oliveira e Silva commented, “The investment contract being signed today represents one of the most significant aerospace projects ever supported by AICEP.”

Oliveira e Silva noted, “By creating 700 highly qualified jobs and bringing cutting-edge capabilities to Portugal, this investment will reinforce the country’s position as a leading aviation and MRO hub in Europe.”

She continued, “We are proud to have been side by side with Lufthansa Technik throughout this process and look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and success in Portugal.”

“The groundbreaking ceremony of Lufthansa Technik’s new facility in Santa Maria da Feira marks an important milestone for Portugal’s aerospace industry and a strong vote of confidence in the country,” added Oliveira e Silva.

Amadeu Albergaria, the Mayor of Santa Maria da Feira, stated, “The groundbreaking ceremony of Lufthansa Technik is a milestone in the recent history of Santa Maria da Feira and a source of particular pride for me, both as a citizen and as Mayor of Santa Maria da Feira.”

Albergaria added, “This structural investment opens a new chapter for our region, bringing more industry, more skilled jobs, more development and greater international recognition.”

Managing Director of Lufthansa Technik Portugal Torsten Raabe said, “Standing here today to celebrate the groundbreaking of Lufthansa Technik Portugal is deeply meaningful to me personally, and it is a tribute to the entire team that has worked so hard to bring us to this point and lay the foundation for what lies ahead.”

Raabe continued, “It is great to see what we have already achieved together and how we will keep building on it in the years to come. We will create something truly significant for Lufthansa Technik Portugal and for everyone who joins us on this journey.”