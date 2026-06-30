LOT Polish Airlines Extends Agreement with AFI KLM E&M for Boeing 737 Component Support

LOT Polish Airlines has extended its agreement with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) covering long-term component support for the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

Under the agreement, AFI KLM E&M will support 31 737 MAX aircraft until 2033, providing services like:

Component availability

Logistics support

High operational performance

AFI KLM E&M Vice President Sales Europe Marcel Kuijn said, “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with LOT Polish Airlines through this long-term agreement extension.”

Kuijn continued, “The decision to expand the scope of the contract and continue our collaboration until 2033 reflects the trust LOT places in our teams, expertise, and component support solutions.”

“We remain fully committed to supporting LOT’s operational performance and fleet growth ambitions in the years ahead,” noted Kuijn.

LOT Polish Airlines Chief Operating Officer Dorota Dmuchowska commented, “In an increasingly demanding environment for the aviation industry, strengthening cooperation with a trusted and experienced partner is more important than ever.”

Dmuchowska added, “Extending our long-term agreement with KLM enables us to build on a proven cooperation model and secure stable component support for our operations.”

“We believe this collaboration will continue to support the safe, reliable and cost-effective performance of LOT’s fleet, while creating a strong foundation for its continued growth,” said Dmuchowska.