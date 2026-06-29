AAR Receives Supplier of the Year Aawrd from Collins Aerospace

AAR CORP. (AAR) recently received the Supplier of the Year Award from Collins Aerospace.

Celebrating the third time AAR’s Component MRO has been honored with a supplier award from Collins Aerospace, who presented the award to the team at its facility located in Wellington, Kansas.

Collins Aerospace’s Supplier of the Year Award recognizes organizations that are committed to providing exceptionally impressive support to customers.

AAR’s Regional Vice President and General Manager of Component MRO Brandon Witte said, “The Collins Aerospace Supplier of the Year Award distinction reflects the professionalism, dedication, and reliability espoused by the AAR team.”

Witte added, “We are celebrating the collective efforts that have made this accomplishment possible and reaffirming our dedication to delivering the exceptional quality and dependable performance we uphold every day.”

AAR provides a platform for aftermarket parts, repair and software in the aviation industry.