EASA Launches New Digital Certification Platform for Initial Airworthiness Applications

The EASA Certification Platform can help with applications like Type Certificates, Supplemental Type Certificates, Major/Minor Changes and Major/Minor Repairs.
June 26, 2026
Add Us On Google
European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
A logo with a gold bird icon on a blue rectangle, with text that reads: EASA Certification Platform

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced the launch of a new digital platform for certification projects, primarily focusing on Initial Airworthiness applications.

The EASA Certification Platform improves efficiency and transparency with applications like:

  • Type Certificates
  • Supplemental Type Certificates
  • Major/Minor Changes
  • Major/Minor Repairs

There are also applications for Parts and Non-Installed Equipment, such as:

  • ETSO authorization
  • ETSO Minor Change

Users can access EASA’s new certification platform after receiving “Contributor” rights to the platform from their EASA Connect Organization Account Administrator.

Then, Account Administrators can assign users to teams on the platform, which enables direct collaboration with the EASA team.

The EASA Project Team is also currently moving SEPIAC projects to the Certification Platform, with updates for applicants expected soon.

About the Author

Emily Gorski
Email

Emily Gorski

Editor | Aircraft Maintenance Technology

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

PIT Reimagines Passenger Flow with Terminal Modernization Program
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Seth Hatchell, MBA