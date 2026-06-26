EASA Launches New Digital Certification Platform for Initial Airworthiness Applications

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced the launch of a new digital platform for certification projects, primarily focusing on Initial Airworthiness applications.

The EASA Certification Platform improves efficiency and transparency with applications like:

Type Certificates

Supplemental Type Certificates

Major/Minor Changes

Major/Minor Repairs

There are also applications for Parts and Non-Installed Equipment, such as:

ETSO authorization

ETSO Minor Change

Users can access EASA’s new certification platform after receiving “Contributor” rights to the platform from their EASA Connect Organization Account Administrator.

Then, Account Administrators can assign users to teams on the platform, which enables direct collaboration with the EASA team.

The EASA Project Team is also currently moving SEPIAC projects to the Certification Platform, with updates for applicants expected soon.