EASA Launches New Digital Certification Platform for Initial Airworthiness Applications
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced the launch of a new digital platform for certification projects, primarily focusing on Initial Airworthiness applications.
The EASA Certification Platform improves efficiency and transparency with applications like:
- Type Certificates
- Supplemental Type Certificates
- Major/Minor Changes
- Major/Minor Repairs
There are also applications for Parts and Non-Installed Equipment, such as:
- ETSO authorization
- ETSO Minor Change
Users can access EASA’s new certification platform after receiving “Contributor” rights to the platform from their EASA Connect Organization Account Administrator.
Then, Account Administrators can assign users to teams on the platform, which enables direct collaboration with the EASA team.
The EASA Project Team is also currently moving SEPIAC projects to the Certification Platform, with updates for applicants expected soon.