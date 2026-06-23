Hutch Aviation and McFarlane Aviation Partner on Cessna and Piper Service Kits and Components

McFarlane Aviation has officially partnered with Hutch Aviation to increase offerings for Cessna and Piper service kits.

This new partnership aligns with McFarlane’s mission of enhancing safety and improving maintainability and longevity for aircraft by providing high-quality components to maintainers.

Due to the partnership, McFarlane now offers Hutch Aviation’s product line of Cessna forward doorpost reinforcement service kits and related service kit components.

These Alternative Method of Compliance (AMOC) service kits help to mitigate cracking and fatigue that affects the forward doorpost area of Cessna aircraft, which is where the wing strut attaches on many models.

Cessna models that these kits are compatible with include:

172

182

206

207

210

FAA AD 2020-18-01 focuses on this very issue, requiring inspection and repair after decades of use and structural degradation.

By offering Hutch’s service kit line, McFarlane can help operators and maintenance providers maintain long-term structural integrity and airworthiness for Cessna aircraft.