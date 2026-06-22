Lufthansa Technik Announces New Maintenance Facility in the Philippines

Lufthansa Technik Philippines has announced the establishment of a new maintenance facility located at Clark International Airport in the Philippines, expected to start operations in 2028.

This modern base maintenance facility offers 157,000 square meters of space, with the ability to house nine widebody aircraft bays.

As the second Lufthansa Technik location in the Philippines—after Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila—this enables the company to offer more MRO services across the region and contribute to workforce development by creating nearly 1,200 skilled jobs.

These two maintenance facilities plan to work together to establish an MRO hub for widebody aircraft services.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines’ new base maintenance location adds the Boeing 787 to its service portfolio, with the company currently specializing in MRO for aircraft like:

Airbus A330

Airbus A340

Airbus A350

Airbus A380

Boeing 777

After welcoming German Federal President Steinmeier to Lufthansa Technik Philippines, Lufthansa Technik CEO Soeren Stark stated, “Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, and the Philippines are central to our strategy in this region.”

Stark continued, “With the investment in the new site in Clark, we are taking the next decisive step in our growth strategy and positioning Lufthansa Technik for the future of aviation—well beyond the borders of this region.”

Lufthansa Technik Philippines CEO Holger Beck said, “With the new base maintenance location in Clark, we are making a significant investment in the Philippines and substantially expanding Lufthansa Technik’s network in the country and across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Beck added, “Our sites in Manila and Clark will complement each other as two strong pillars of our growth, and together they mark an exciting new chapter for Lufthansa Technik Philippines.”

“It is an honor that President Marcos Jr. and Federal President Steinmeier recognized this commitment during their meeting today,” noted Beck.

He concluded, “Welcoming Federal President Steinmeier to our facility in Manila is a particular pleasure, as he could experience firsthand the exceptional work of our highly skilled aviation experts.”

Lufthansa Technik Philippines is a joint venture between Lufthansa Technik and the MacroAsia Corporation.