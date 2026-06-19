EPCOR Enters New Fleet Support Agreement for Air Canada’s GTCP131-9A APUs

EPCOR B.V. has entered a long-term agreement with Air Canada to maintain the airline’s GTCP131-9A Auxiliary Power Units.

The new maintenance agreement enables EPCOR to support the growth and modernization of Air Canda’s fleet while contributing to sustainability goals.

The GTCP131-9A APU platform is installed on many Airbus A320 family aircraft, including the A321XLR—which Air Canada has acquired a new fleet of.

EPCOR Managing Director Heidi Haveman said, "At EPCOR, we build our customer relationships on technical excellence, reliability and mutual trust.”

Haveman continued, “We are proud that Air Canada has once again placed its confidence in our teams through this long-term agreement.”

“As Air Canada continues to modernize and expand its fleet, we look forward to supporting its operations with reliable, high-quality APU services for many years to come," noted Haveman.

EPCOR Commercial Director Rob van de Graaf said, "This is our second long-term agreement with Air Canada, which makes this milestone particularly meaningful for us.”

He added, “Since the start of our collaboration, our ambition has been to build a true strategic partnership based on transparency, shared objectives, and long-term commitment.”

“This renewed agreement is a strong endorsement of that partnership and marks an important next step in our journey together," commented van de Graaf.

Air Canada Vice President, Maintenance Josh Vanderveen said, “Air Canada is pleased to continue and extend its long-standing partnership with EPCOR, building on more than a decade of collaboration.”

Vanderveen continued, “This new agreement reinforces our commitment to reliability and operational excellence across our Airbus A320 fleet, ensuring we continue to deliver world-class service to our customers.”

EPCOR B.V. is part of the Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) Center of Excellence, which specializes in: