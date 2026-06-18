McFarlane Aviation Debuts FAA-PMA Approved 24-28V Flap Motor

McFarlane Aviation has officially launched the first-ever aftermarket 24–28V flap motor with FAA-PMA approval.

The 24–28V flap motor (part number AFC301002-0121) is designed to replace OEM P/N C301002-0121 and improve performance.

For example, McFarlane Aviation’s new flap motor reduces the chances of tripping an aircraft’s flap motor circuit breaker, a common issue on Beechcraft and Cessna models.

The new solution also protects its permanent magnets from being demagnetized at low subzero temperatures, which occurs regularly with the OEM part.

The FAA-PMA-approved 24–28V flap motor has varnish motor windings, which adds strength in the gaps between coil wires.

Operators servicing the whole assembly can also acquire a companion replacement rubber disc.